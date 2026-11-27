A New York man's lawsuit alleges Gemini and the Winklevoss twins facilitated illegal sports betting via Gemini Predictions.

A New York man is suing crypto exchange Gemini and its co-founders, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, in a lawsuit that accuses the company’s prediction market of offering unlicensed sports betting to gamblers under the age of 21.

Rayath Chowdhury’s class-action lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, focuses on “Gemini Predictions,” and says its operation violated numerous state gambling laws across America that prohibit unlicensed sports betting.

He seeks a jury trial and wants all of the wagers made by him and other US citizens betting on Gemini Predictions to be recovered.

Gemini Predictions called ‘plain sports betting’

The lawsuit is another case in the emerging prediction market sector that says these firms offer what amounts to sports betting, not “event contracts,” as the operators describe them.

Chowdhury argues Gemini Predictions offers “plain sports betting,” and that it “tries to disguise its illegal gambling operation by using non-gambling terms like ‘trading,’ ‘predictions,’ or ‘combos’ so consumers do not think they are gambling.”

The lawsuit also says Gemini and its entities must hold a betting license in New York, where it’s headquartered.

Read more: Kalshi and Polymarket won’t be part of FTC sports gambling probe, report

The lawsuit also cites a similar case this year where New York’s attorney general sued Coinbase and Gemini for running illegal gambling operations via prediction markets.

This also flagged that Gemini’s services are offered to users younger than 21, which violates New York state gambling laws.

Winklevoss twins are allegedly liable

Chowdhury’s action says, “The lawsuit alleges the Winklevoss twins own, fund, and direct Gemini’s entities as a single enterprise and used that control to run an unlicensed sportsbook that took bets from Chowdhury and other class members.”

“By housing the unlicensed sportsbook in Gemini while holding the enterprise’s equity and collateral in the WCF, the Winklevoss Defendants have positioned the proceeds of the illegal sportsbook to flow up to themselves,” the lawsuit says.

In May this year, the fund invested $100 million into Gemini, which was used to help fuel the crypto exchange’s pivot into a markets company.

Gemini pivoted to prediction markets last December after the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved Gemini Titan as a designated contract market.

Prediction market leaves Utah

Kalshi, a rival prediction market, recently pulled out of Utah as part of an agreement with Attorney General Derek Brown to drop 14 criminal charges against the company and its executives.

A recent inquiry also found that Kalshi users ages 18 to 20 accounted for one-sixth of all losses incurred by individual New York City users, despite making up roughly one-tenth of New York City accounts.

Read more: Kalshi’s AI ad turned an Asian YouTuber into ‘a white dude’

This same inquiry found Polymarket’s content program, which used a fake trading website to display fabricated profits for content creators, was not following Polymarket’s guidelines.

Polymarket says the program was overseen by a 19-year-old with four interns, and that it couldn’t identify who created the fake trading site.

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