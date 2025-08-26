Tyler Winklevoss goes viral for not having the Gemini app

Yesterday, Tyler Winklevoss wanted to brag about how the Gemini app he co-founded was highly ranked in the Apple App Store. However, his boast immediately went viral for another, far funnier reason.

The wassies, a crypto community that enjoys commenting on humorous or important social events on social media, immediately recommended Tyler’s screenshot to their leader, Smolting (@inversebrah).

Although the billionaire co-founder of Gemini had intended to highlight his app’s numerical rank on the App Store’s leaderboard and outperformance of traditional finance apps, he actually revealed that the Gemini app was uninstalled from the device itself.

Read more: What is @inversebrah?

A ‘Download’ button next to an app, rather than an ‘Open’ or ‘Get’ button, indicates that an App Store user had previously installed the app yet subsequently removed the app from the device.

Smolting’s amplification of the screenshot made the post even funnier, as it quickly received more than 300,000 impressions.

Users also noticed that Tyler had the Coinbase app—Tyler’s direct competitor—installed on the same device where the Gemini app was missing. The irony was complete.

Gemini tries to explain Tyler’s missing Gemini app

Gemini’s official X account responded cheekily, arguing that someone on their team, not Tyler personally, had shared the screenshot while “quality assurance testing all day, deleting and re-downloading the app.”

That the company even bothered to attempt to explain away the embarrassing humor only made the original post even more hilarious.

Although everyone knows that dogfooding apps is a normal part of business, the fact that Tyler seemed to not have his own app installed while filing for a multi-billion dollar IPO spoke for itself.

For his part, Tyler has decided not to comment on the episode.

