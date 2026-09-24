Kalshi’s AI ad turned an Asian YouTuber into ‘a white dude’

An AI ad for crypto prediction market Kalshi stole a YouTube video by popular Asian content creator Elliot Choy and “turned him into a white dude.”

Choy shared a screenshot of Kalshi’s advert alongside his original New York apartment video yesterday.

The content creator said, “I guess Kalshi saw this and thought they should steal my video, turn me into a white dude, and run it as an ad.”

The edited AI video (top) shared by Choy.

Read more: Suspicious Kalshi bot shuts down amid wash trading claims

NPR correspondent Bobby Allyn confirmed that Kalshi’s advert was real and that the firm is now reviewing its relationship with its marketing agency.

Kalshi told Allyn it was an old advert, and that it no longer uses AI-generated ads.

Despite this claim, the advert was promoted this week on YouTube and spotted by Choy.

Another Kalshi ad branded ‘insane’

Another AI-generated Kalshi ad is also being ridiculed by users online.

Made in the style of a Pixar animation, it depicts a couple in financial trouble and features cheating as its main theme.

By the end of the video, one partner reveals she isn’t cheating, and that she’s actually gambling egg prices on Kalshi using her knowledge of running a bakery.

Users have described the spot as “cringe,” “out of touch,” and “insane.”

Maybe the most cringe ad I ever had the displeasure of watching https://t.co/BaMWYkBkAr — Dustin Gouker (@DustinGouker) September 23, 2026

Some have noted that the animation style might make it appealing to kids, while others suggested that the woman depicted in the ad might actually be insider trading.

One user bluntly pointed out that “this ad is just showing gambling addiction.”

Kalshi accused of wash-trading

Kalshi has been under a lot of scrutiny this week after it was forced to deny a series of wash trading allegations.

The Wall Street Journal recently found that there was $5 billion worth of uniform $5,500 trades across ETH perp volume in one month.

Its report built upon the findings of quant analyst Benoit Dubosson, who decided to investigate the platform after falling out with its crypto lead IcoBeast.eth.

Read more: CFTC orders Kalshi to continue operations amid New York lawsuit

To top it off, users have begun to speculate that Kalshi paid various popular X accounts, many of which are unrelated to the prediction market niche, to share its rejection of wash trading allegations.

Others claim to have spotted Kalshi inflating user metrics by boosting the number of people chatting.

When asked for comment, Kalshi told Protos, “We have not been contacted by the CFTC and don’t believe there is any formal examination.”

It claims the pattern of uniform trades “are typical of liquidity incentive programs and common in financial markets,” and implied some online discourse against Kalshi was “rumors seeded by competitors.”

Kalshi did not elaborate any further on the AI ads beyond what it already told Allyn.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news and investigations, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.