Predict Fun users lose $260K in ‘likely’ ongoing draining incident

Nineteen Predict Fun users lost roughly $260K worth of funds in a draining incident that's likely to claim more.

Users of BNB-based prediction market Predict Fun have lost roughly $260,000 in a draining incident that’s likely to claim even more.

On Tuesday, crypto analyst “Dethective” claimed they’d been drained for roughly $5,000 in an incident linked to Predict Fun.

The funds were bridged to Ethereum and then to crypto mixer Tornado Cash.

“I think there’s something wrong going on with Predict Fun and I am not the only victim,” Dethective said.

Shortly after, fellow crypto analyst “Naeven” tracked funds drained from 19 Predict Fun victims, estimating the total to be 105 ETH, worth roughly $260,000.

Detective seems to be right, there's something going on with @predictdotfun as multiple accts are being drained



The funds are being bridged to Ethereum & then forwarded to Tornado Cash



I've identified 19 victims who have been drained of a total of 105 ETH (~$260K). There are… https://t.co/g9WkMddX7n pic.twitter.com/PJnGem0TGv — Naeven (@Naeven_) October 27, 2026

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Naeven added, “There are likely more victims,” and warned users to bridge whatever funds they have left out of Predict Fun.

Predict Fun is a product of CZ’s investment firm

Founded by former Binance staff, Predict Fun is a Polymarket-like prediction market catering to Binance’s BNB ecosystem.

The platform was also backed by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who noted that it was incubated and invested in by YZI Labs, formerly known as Binance Labs.

Crypto tracker DefiLlama records Predict Fun’s 2026 earnings as just over $9 million.

Protos has reached out to Predict Fun for comment and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

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