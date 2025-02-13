<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1896204">Solana trading bots beat Ethereum’s 24-hour revenue</a>

Four Solana trading bots pulled in more revenue over the past 24 hours than Ethereum, with the top three also beating out the altcoin giant over the past 30 days.

According to DefiLlama, in the past 24 hours, Ethereum made $528,540 in revenue while bots BullX, Trojan, BONKbot, and Maestro made $1.63 million, $685,315, $547,290 and $530,079 respectively.

In the past month, Ethereum has made $81.84 million in revenue (as well as $111.41 million in fees) while BullX, Trojan, and BONKbot have earned $49.66 million, $32.03 million, and $31.39 million respectively.

Stablecoin provider Tether, Circle, and memecoin platform Pump Fun, made the most revenue across the past 24 hours and the past 30 days.

Ethereuem ranked 18th in 24-hour revenue, behind Solana trading bots BONKbot, Maestro, Trojan, and BullX.

Read more: Justin Sun’s memecoin platform Sun Pump launches 4 coins a day

Pump Fun alone made $15 million in revenue on January 24. One of its competitors, the new Justin Sun-backed Sun Pump memecoin launcher, only made $400 that day.

Trojan received a record $363 million in trading volume during Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, however, its volume appears to have calmed since then as shown by Dune analytics collated by @whale_hunter.

