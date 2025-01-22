<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1860493">Trojan trading bot hits record $363M volume during Trump inauguration</a>

The Solana-based crypto trading bot Trojan racked up a record $363 million in trading volume on January 20. Coincidentally, this was also the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration and the launch of his TRUMP memecoin.

These figures are according to a Dune analytics dashboard created by @whale_hunter_ which recorded the bot carrying out 842,037 trades on the eventful day and taking $2.8 million in fees. On January 19, its trading volume was $319 million, dropping to $182 million two days later.

The bot has a “lifetime volume” of $16.21 billion and over the past seven days, dealt with $1.35 billion in volume. At the time of writing, Trojan is ranked as the number one decentralized exchange bot.

Chart of Trojan’s volume collated by @whale_hunter and shared on Dune.

Trojan Trading was launched on January 4, 2024, and is a Telegram trading bot that allows users to buy and sell crypto directly through the messaging app. Its cumulative revenue has reached over $205 million since launching.

January 20 was a busy weekend for crypto trading as memecoins launched by Trump and his wife Melania made headlines. Chinese traders and Chinese-founded exchanges led trading in Trump’s memecoin.

According to CoinGecko, trading volume for TRUMP reached over $42 billion while MELANIA reached over $8 billion. MELANIA also caused some unwanted price action for Trump’s own crypto.

Solana (SOL) also reached an all-time high of $293 on January 19 while recording trading volumes above $30 billion during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Protos has reached out to Trojan for comment on its volume.

