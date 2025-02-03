<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1878728">Every Trump family memecoin has lost money</a>

Anyone who bought any coin offering by Donald Trump or his family as of their US exchange listing has lost money.

The list of crashing crypto projects launched by the First Family includes multi-billion dollar TRUMP and MELANIA memecoins, Trump Digital Trading Cards, and Melania Trump’s Head of State NFT collection.

Indeed, Robinhood listed the official TRUMP memecoin near $50 but it’s since crashed below $18 and incinerated billions of dollars in market capitalization.

Coinbase Wallet listed MELANIA near $10, imputing a $10 billion fully diluted valuation. As of today, the coin has tanked below $1.50.

As if that list wasn’t embarrassing enough, many victims have also lost out to phony Trump family coins like DJT and BARRON.

Everyone who has ever bought $TRUMP on US regulated exchanges @RobinhoodApp and @Coinbase are in loss pic.twitter.com/4b1X2fanYK — Pledditor (@Pledditor) February 1, 2025

Last month, Mark Hays, the associate director of cryptocurrency and financial technology at Demand Progress Education Fund and Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund, told Rolling Stone that Trump-linked memecoins were “an ethical disaster and ripe for corruption.”

He also warned that they could end up costing his supporters dearly and cited their lack of a use case, regulatory conflicts, and a government with “little interest in protecting investors.”

Donald Trump family NFTs are faring no better

New York-based NFT marketplace OpenSea listed Trump Digital Trading Cards in December 2022 with average sales of around 0.27 ETH apiece. Today, this has halved to just 0.12 ETH. His Series 2 of the same collection has similarly halved in average sales.

It’s even worse news for his Mugshot Edition NFT collection, which has seen its sales activity decline by over 90%.

Read more: MELANIA rugs TRUMP, rearranges CoinMarketCap homepage

First Lady Melania has also launched a dizzying number of NFT collections, all of which have dwindled in price and trading activity since their listings on OpenSea and MagicEden. Some of them even used copyrighted images or had evidence of wash trading.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.