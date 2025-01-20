<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1856115">Donald Trump’s family tree predicted to sprout more memecoins</a>

Following the launch of the Donald Trump and Melania Trump memecoins, some industry players think there may be a whole Trump family tree of memecoins to come.

Peter Schiff, a prominent financial analyst and Bitcoin critic, said, “I assume that soon the rest of the Trump family will be launching their coins. At least it’s all above board, which is an improvement over how the #Biden family cashed in.”

Other crypto proponents shared photos of Trump’s family tree while implying there are still opportunities for the family to launch more memecoins.

In case you missed $TRUMP and #Melania, here is the whole family tree of @realDonaldTrump, place your bets! pic.twitter.com/IfTu13ntcj — Crypto Rand (@crypto_rand) January 20, 2025

Read more: MELANIA rugs TRUMP, rearranges CoinMarketCap homepage

Last Friday, a crypto ball was held ahead of Trump’s inauguration scheduled for today, and a Trump memecoin, TRUMP, was launched. It reached a high of $75 and has a 24-hour volume of almost $44 billion. Melania’s memecoin, MELANIA, was launched a day later and crashed Trump’s coin to $38.

Trump’s World Liberty Financial, which nine hours ago received another $45 million investment from Justin Sun, was reported to have bought various Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain names related to Trump and the Trump family.

These include barrontrump.eth, erictrump.eth, trumpcoin.eth, and worldliberty.eth, leading some to believe more more official memecoins from the trump family could be coming.

It’s also no surprise that when opportunists created an unofficial Barron Memecoin, it skyrocketed in price, reaching a 24-hour volume of almost $800 million before plummeting. There are now unofficial tokens of Trump’s five children: Barron, Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr, and Tiffany.

11 of the 15 trending tokens on Dexscreener involve Trump’s family.

Overall, the Trump memecoin shenanigans garnered mixed responses online, with some praising the new president’s openness to crypto, and others suggesting it’s unethical/criminal.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.