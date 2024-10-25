<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1719906">Dutch gov’t asks public to critique crypto data bill</a>

The Dutch government is asking for feedback on a proposed bill that would require crypto service providers to exchange customer data with its tax authority, in order to align with EU legislation.

The bill will essentially put into Dutch law the European DAC8 Directive, which will come into effect across the EU on January 1, 2026. It requires crypto providers to annually collect, verify, and share user data with the tax authorities of all member states.

In addition, this Dutch bill will make the data accessible to non-EU countries that are also part of the OECD Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). These countries include the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and South Africa.

The Dutch government plans to submit the bill by the second quarter of 2025. Its introduction won’t change anything for Dutch crypto owners. Tax returns will be filled out the same way. What it does alter is the level of responsibility on crypto exchanges and other service providers to properly report information, in order to prevent tax evasion.

The Dutch public has just under a month to share comments, opinions, and advice on this proposed bill (end date November 21).

