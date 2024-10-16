<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1706321">CHART: How bitcoin and crypto are taxed in the EU</a>

As Italy considers raising taxes on cryptocurrencies from 26% to a whopping 42%, it may be a good time to freshen up on European crypto tax.

This handy chart outlines what main taxes a casual cryptocurrency owner will have to declare. As always, make sure to do your own research — these rates are subject to change at any time, and some countries require you to pay separate taxes on trades, mining, and more.

For bag holders looking to pay lower amounts of tax on crypto, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, and Lithuania offer the lowest tax rates in the EU at press time.

Click on the chart to get a better look.

Meanwhile, countries like Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Germany, and Ireland demand the highest tax rates on crypto at press time.

