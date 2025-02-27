<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1917590">Donald Trump’s memecoin profits targeted by MEME Act</a>

US President Donald Trump could be at risk of civil or criminal penalties related to his $TRUMP memecoin if a new act proposed by House Democrats is passed into law.

Democratic representative Samuel Theodore Liccardo revealed his Modern Emoluments and Malfeasance Enforcement (MEME) Act to ABC News on Thursday.

The act would introduce civil and criminal penalties if the president, vice president, their family, congress members, or executive branch officials launch, promote, or sponsor digital assets and securities.

Liccardo claimed that the legislation would also work retroactively and prohibit Trump and his wife Melania from profiting from their past memecoin launches.

Liccario said, “Our public offices belong to the public, not the officeholders, nor should they leverage their political authority for financial gain.”

He added, “The Trumps’ issuance of memecoins financially exploits the public for personal gain and raises the specter of insider trading and foreign influence over the Executive Branch.”

The MEME Act is unlikely to pass, however, as Republican representatives hold majority votes across the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Memecoins have gotten a bad rep over the past few months after Trump and Melania, as well as Argentinian president Javier Milei, launched tokens that were sniped and almost immediately plummeted in value.

One memecoin launcher killed himself playing Russian roulette in an attempt to pump a memecoin. He had initially lost $500 to a memecoin scam.

