Bounty-chasing Pump Fun users are tattooing crypto tickers on their faces

An Indian man who tattood the ticker of a recently-launched Pump Fun token onto his forehead as part of the platform’s new GO bounty program was stiffed by the bounty’s creator after he got the spelling wrong.

The man in question, known only as Arivu, hoped to scoop a $2,500 bounty by tattooing the word “$boutywork” on his forehead.

Arivu apparently met all of the bounty’s conditions, namely being filmed holding a sheet of paper bearing the social handle belonging to the bounty’s creator, @ayushquantt, while getting the tattoo.

However, @ayushquantt appears to have misspelled the ticker belonging to their launched token $bountywork, forgetting an “n” in the bounty description.

Despite Arivu tattooing the correct word per the description and subsequently pleading for payment, @ayushquantt didn’t pay up.

The bounty has been dubbed dystopian and depressing by onlookers.

New: An Indian man @Arivulife got “$Boutywork” tattooed on his forehead to win a 40 $SOL bounty on https://t.co/VS31GZ3dMY, only for the claim to be denied because the tattoo misspelled the intended ticker, “$Bountywork.” pic.twitter.com/Q1dzik9PW8 — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) June 7, 2026 Footage of Arivu getting the misspelt crypto tattoo”$boutywork.”

Read more: Memecoin ‘cult’ offered $50K to anyone willing to skydive into World Cup match

Rival crypto token gives Arivu $42K after tattoo mistake

In a number of X Spaces sessions, @ayushquantt appears to have convinced Arivu to go back and film himself correcting the tattoo to the correct spelling.

However, another crypto X user called @Illyriannft talked Arivu out of going along with any more of @ayushquantt’s requests, and directed him to a token actually called $boutywork that was launched in response to his misfortune.

Another X user who claims to have seen the Spaces discussion says @ayushquantt claimed that he was sending Arivu fees. However, the money Arivu was receiving actually came from $boutywork and had nothing to do with @ayushquantt.

The creator of $boutywork was routing 100% of the reward fees to Arivu, who has, at the time of writing, received almost $42,000.

I was being misslead all the money I been receiving is from a token someone launched and is sending me all the fees



Token name is $boutywork



The ticker is



3oL99tu2qnxka3HnxY8g1cXNpgBJ5ojoSWWFiDMopump



THANK YOU SO MUCH YOU HAVE CHANGED MY LIFE GUYS !!! https://t.co/3nRuxpMe6g pic.twitter.com/WuDSIkZ8gG — Arivu (@Arivulife) June 7, 2026

Read more: Gaza coins, fireworks, and pornstars: Pump Fun livestreams are back

Multiple other people have tattood the $bountywork ticker onto their bodies and shaved their heads in an effort to make a quick buck.

Pump Fun bounties were controversial at launch, and one determined memecoin group has already promised $50,000 to anyone who can skydive into an ongoing World Cup match and invade the pitch for 30 seconds.

This bounty was later removed, but others that offer money in return for streaking or throwing a dildo on an NBA court still exist.

Read more: Crypto clout chasers arrested after Punch the monkey stunt

The memecoin platform already launched a livestream feature last year that saw users perform outrageous stunts to boost the price of their tokens.

With GO, Pump Fun appears to be attempting to rival lesser-known platform Dare Market, which created a similar bounty program that intends to promote chaotic content.

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