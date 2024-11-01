<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1732024">Craig Wright says autism and Christmas plans should keep him out of court</a>

Craig Wright argued that his high-level autism and Christmas schedule should prevent him from attending a December court session after he was accused of contempt of court in a legal application filed today by COPA.

BitMEX Research covered the hearing where Bird and Bird filed its claim on behalf of the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA). The law firm argued that Wright has breached his injunction after he removed an online notice and launched his lawsuit against Jack Dorsey’s Square Up and BTC Core.

On top of this, COPA wants to stay Wright’s lawsuit, halting the relevant court proceedings until the contempt of court filing is settled.

COPA lawyer Jonathan Hough claimed, “It’s wrong in principle to hide behind a keyboard from a closet in Thailand. [Wright] says he is a UK resident and should be expected to return to the UK for the hearing.”

He added, “[Wright] is seeking to evade the consequences of his actions. He may want to avoid the police or avoid detention.”

Craig claims autism prevents court appearance

COPA wants Wright to attend the contempt of court hearing in person but Wright argues that his high-level autism won’t allow it. “Look at me now,” he said while streaming from Singapore. “The lighting is set in a certain way. Being able to sit in a courtroom is a different issue, I might have a meltdown and I might not be cognitively able.”

He also claims that he rarely sees his children and that it will be difficult for him to attend the hearing while his family is in Singapore in December.

The judge ruled to stay Wright’s lawsuit against Square Up and scheduled a court session to determine if he was in contempt of court for December 18. A November 26 hearing will decide if Wright should attend this hearing in person or not.

