Craig Wright lawsuit made 184 ‘twisted and incoherent’ claims, say analysts

Over 70% of Craig Wright’s 259 claims in his latest UK lawsuit are based on “misunderstandings, blatant misrepresentations, and legally incoherent theories,” according to analysts.

Specifically, X (formerly Twitter) account CSW Fact Check sifted through Wright’s claims and found that 184 of them don’t stand a chance of succeeding.

Even for the 75 claims that do appear to have a chance, the fact-checkers stated that they are still only “remotely grounded in fact.”

Wright is reportedly applying concepts that are irrelevant to Bitcoin’s decentralized nature and displaying “a fundamental disconnect from legal reality.”

The account said, “At its core, Wright’s case is a misadventure in legal theory, an elaborate distraction veiling his continued bid for control over Bitcoin’s decentralized future.”

Wright filed the High Court lawsuit on October 10 and is representing himself without any legal aid. In the suit, he claims that Bitcoin Core developers have deviated away from Bitcoin’s original vision and that his own cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV), is the true Bitcoin. He also wants over $1 billion in damages.

The High Court already ruled this year that Wright was not Satoshi Nakamoto and as a consequence, the Australian businessman was issued various injunctions that both CSW Fact Check and patent attorney David Pearce say have already been breached in his latest lawsuit.

This could not be made any clearer. On the left is an extract from Wright's latest filing, in which he claims ownership of goodwill in "Bitcoin". On the right is an extract from a court order against him that precludes him from doing exactly this. He is now in contempt of court. https://t.co/eED8SQBFFX pic.twitter.com/hET0MF91m4 — Rev Dr Tufty Sylvestris (@tuftythecat) October 21, 2024

Craig Wright’s legal chances are ‘basically nil’

Pearce notes that Wright is in contempt of court after claiming ownership of goodwill that exists in the name “Bitcoin.” This offense is punishable by up to two years in prison and may incur fines.

The attorney, however, disagrees with Wright’s analysis of database rights in Bitcoin, and told Protos that this particular issue isn’t important and “most likely will never get tested in court.”

He said that he expects Wright’s latest case to be dismissed, claiming, “This may be solely on the contempt point but there are many other reasons that could come into play too.”

As for Wright’s appeals, he said they will also likely fail as they attempt to overturn findings of fact. “Even if permission is granted, I think the chances of overturning the decision of Mellor J are basically nil,” he said.

