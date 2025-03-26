<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1959384">Ben Armstrong arrested a second time after emailing defamation judge</a>

Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, formerly known as BitBoy, has been arrested for a second time after sending a number of emails to a judge he has previously branded “corrupt,” and a “future convicted felon.”

Armstrong, who has been denied bail, claimed via X last Friday that an arrest warrant was issued for him after he contacted Judge Kimberly Childs, who is presiding over a defamation lawsuit against him.

It’s unknown what the emails say, but around the same time, Armstrong also shared numerous posts criticizing Judge Childs and claiming that she is “holding my children hostage.”

Ben Armstrong’s mugshot

Read more: Ben ‘BitBoy’ Armstrong baits media with dramatic YouTube ‘quit’

Judge Childs is presiding over the lawsuit filed by Hit Network and its parent company BJ Investment Holdings on September 28, 2023, which accuses Armstrong of libel and slander.

Armstrong was last arrested in September 2023 after he livestreamed himself driving to the home of the individual in possession of the Hit Network company Lamborghini that had been confiscated from him.

He was subsequently arrested for “loitering/prowling” and for “simple assault by placing another in fear.” He was released “after eight hours in the slammer” on a $2,600 bond.

Armstrong was dropped from the BitBoy brand by BJ Investment Holdings in August 2023, amid claims that he suffered with substance abuse and caused “emotional, physical, and financial damage.”

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.