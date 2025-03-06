<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1928937">Andrew Tate struggles to pump memecoin amid Florida criminal inquiry</a>

Andrew Tate managed to pump his DADDY coin by just 17% yesterday despite his best efforts to shill the token amid a “now-active criminal investigation” from Florida law enforcement.

Tate is really sticking it to the “Matrix” by adding another token shill to the numerous pump and dumps he’s reportedly carried out on his followers and crypto traders.

DADDY’s market cap was around $29.4 million at 3:40 pm UTC. Tate then shared the token’s address on X at 3:49 pm, leading to a 17% rise to $34.5 million half an hour later. It then fell by 11% over the next hour.

It appears the rug pull attempt to raise legal defense funds has failed



Tbh I feel bad, getting flown out on a private jet just to get sued on another continent must suck pic.twitter.com/ZmeRX68GZW — gainzy (@gainzy222) March 6, 2025

For five minutes, the token’s volume peaked at $328,167 but plummeted to $21,233 10 minutes later at 4 pm. Volume across Pump Fun, the memecoin platform where DADDY was created, is down overall this year, along with its revenue and the number of graduated tokens.

Tate brothers under criminal investigation in the US

Tate and his brother Tristan left Romania last week and flew to the US after prosecutors lifted his travel ban amid pressure from Donald Trump’s administration. In Romania, the brothers are charged with human trafficking, rape, sexual intercourse with a minor, and forming a criminal gang focused on sexually exploiting women.

Now it appears the Tates might have, in effect, voluntarily extradited themselves to the US as they now face a criminal investigation from Florida’s attorney general James Uthmeier.

He said, “Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers.”

In the US, the brothers also face a civil lawsuit from an alleged victim who claims they trafficked her into sex work and used a defamation lawsuit to bully her into withdrawing her testimony to Romanian authorities.

This is Andrew Tate's reaction to Florida announcing a criminal investigation into him.



Two notes:

– Convicted pedophiles can receive the death penalty in FL

– Trump cannot pardon people convicted of state crimes



The Tates are sweating bullets right now. pic.twitter.com/zC8DU594bE — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) March 5, 2025 Tate’s reaction to the investigation.

Users online have noted that Florida is capable of issuing the death penalty to convicted pedophiles. However, the brothers would need to be convicted of committing or conspiring to commit sexual battery against a child under the age of 12.

The Tate brothers have denied all allegations, and their legal team claimed Uthmeier “threw ethics law out of the window,” when he launched his “inflammatory” and “biased” investigation.

