<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1707732">Andrew Tate’s ‘War Room’ harasses Coffeezilla over shitcoin enquiry</a>

Crypto YouTuber Coffeezilla has received a wave of abusive emails from angry Andrew Tate fans after he quizzed the alleged human trafficker on his sketchy crypto endorsements.

Coffeezilla began receiving the messages just hours after attempting to enquire about a series of crypto projects Tate has promoted, including $VENOM, $DADDY, and the reportedly hacked $ROOST coin.

He also asked Tate about his attempts to get his The Real World coin ($TRW) regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite him previously tweeting, “SEC come for me, there’s no SEC in Romania, we’re scammers.”

This line of questioning clearly rubbed Tate the wrong way. He promptly uploaded a dramatic and rambling video response in which he implies that Coffezilla is investigating memecoins going up and down, and even shouts “I’m loved, nobody likes you, nobody’s scared of your fucking investigations, your emails sound gay.”

“I asked Andrew Tate about his crypto scams and I think he sent the ‘War Room’ after me,” tweeted the YouTuber. He then posted a screenshot of Tate asking his followers to call him “gay” in emails.

Many of the emails subsequently aimed at Coffeezilla do indeed use a raft of homophobic slurs — in between promoting Tate’s $DADDY crypto.

"I respected Coffeezilla till he investigated me." pic.twitter.com/72EYGLzIXk — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) October 16, 2024

Read more: Andrew Tate brags he made millions on PancakeSwap, disses meme coins

At one point, Tate suggests he “accidentally leaked” Coffeezilla’s email. Despite this, he immediately claims he “regrets nothing I’ve ever done,” and later encourages his followers to send more abusive emails.

“Once I bust this case for sex trafficking, keep your fucking sister, mother, away from me or they’ll end up working,” Tate said. Needless to say, his video failed to answer any of Coffeezilla’s questions.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.