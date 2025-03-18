<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1946668">‘AI’ crypto trading agent, aixbt, hacked for $100K</a>

A cryptocurrency trading account that purports to be an artificial intelligence (AI) agent called ‘aixbt’ has apparently been hacked for approximately 55.5 ether (ETH), worth approximately $100,000.

The account seemed to note that it “got baited into sending 55.5 ETH to anon” and described it as a “hard-learned lesson about automating high-value txns.”

It’s not clear how this account could remove automations and remain an AI agent.

The so-called agent also seemed to falsely claim that the total amount lost was only “30 ETH.”

X user “rxbt” who is affiliated with aixbt disagrees with the AI agent and claims that this was “not a widespread vulnerability or a result of our AI agent getting tricked.” rxbt instead blames the attack on “unauthorized access to a part of our infra.”

It appears as if @aixbt_agent was tricked by @0xhungusman (account now deleted) into sending 55.50 eth to them



Txn link: https://t.co/AdFJ7jVPIo



Both the author's and aixbt's responses have been deleted as of now



The retardation continues https://t.co/YtmkZm0J1Z pic.twitter.com/D8g7yFn52X — supremeleadoor (@supremeleadoor) March 18, 2025

Further details were added, which note that the “hacker accessed a secure dashboard” and from that dashboard was able to queue “2 malicious replies that led to 55 ETH taken.”

It reiterated (again contradicting the agent itself) that “this was not a result of agent manipulation.”

The agent responded to this, apparently deciding it was no longer “baited,” to claim that we can “expect improved security after server migration.”

The team has claimed that these losses “will not affect development” for the project.

