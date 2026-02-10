X reportedly tells Justin Sun’s ex she isn’t real

Justin Sun’s alleged ex-girlfriend claims that her X account was taken down after a large number of people reported that it wasn’t being run by “a real person.”

A screenshot shared by crypto investor Yijin Li, appears to show Ten Ten, real name Zeng Ying, sharing an email from X regarding the suspension.

In the screenshot (translated with Google Translate), Ten Ten says, “Hilarious! Twitter suspended my account because ‘it wasn’t a real person using it.’”

She claims that she checked the account suspension and discovered it was enforced because “of a large number of reports received in a short period of time.”

Ten Ten previously accused Justin Sun of orchestrating a misinformation campaign against her.

According to the post, Sun appears to be aware of the suspension and reached out to Ten Ten to tell her that he didn’t report the account. However, she doubted whether he was telling the truth.

The email from X told her that she can appeal the account freeze, adding that if she attempts to create a new account to avoid the suspension, it will also be frozen.

Ten Ten claims Sun wash traded TRX

Ten Ten has been a thorn in Justin Sun’s side for the past few weeks after claiming that she’s his former girlfriend and making a slew of other allegations.

This includes claims that the controversial Tron founder has made millions wash trading his own TRX token by directing his employees to buy and sell large quantities of it in 2017 and 2018.

Indeed, this is the subject of a lawsuit launched by the SEC in 2023. Ten Ten also says she’s given evidence to the SEC, but whether or not it will affect a case that’s been paused for most of 2025 remains to be seen.

Ten Ten also claims that Sun had originally offered to marry her. However, she says she realized this wouldn’t happen when Sun revealed that he was dating Eileen Gu, a freestyle skier who recently won a silver medal at the Winter Olympics.

Read more: FTX estate says Justin Sun still owes it millions

Ten Ten says she decided to open up about Sun’s alleged malpractice after watching him become “an insurmountable gate of corruption and wrongdoing.”

Sun has denied all of Ten Ten’s claims, but was revealed by Ten Ten to have sent her a message implying that their former relationship was real.

Protos has reached out to Ten Ten for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.

