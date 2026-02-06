Justin Sun’s ‘ex’ claims he slid into her DMs to get articles deleted

A crypto blogger claiming to be Justin Sun’s ex-girlfriend has shared what appears to be a message from the Tron founder asking her to delete numerous articles while admitting that he “cherishes” their personal time together.

Zeng Ying, otherwise known as Ten Ten, started making accusations against Sun last weekend, accusing him of manipulating the price of TRX with Binance accounts wash trading on his behalf, and also directing crypto accounts to spread misinformation about her.

Her latest post appears to reveal a message she received from Sun, in which he admits that he’s known her for many years and shared “very personal” experiences with her.

In the alleged message, translated using Google, he tells Ten Ten that the two can “cherish” and “express” these experiences, but that they “shouldn’t become the subject of gossip.”

Protos used Google translate to convert Ten Ten’s image into English.

“They are precious to us, but to onlookers, they are just something to amuse themselves and will soon pass.”

He additionally downplays her accusations as “online speculations and rumors,” and tells her that “Believing these rumors and harming your own health is the worst possible outcome.”

“I know you have something to say, but why not write it down and send it to me?” he asks. “Many things, when said aloud, might just be seen as a joke by others, but in the end, you’re often the one who gets hurt the most.”

In the message, Sun apparently also asks Ten Ten to delete some articles and replace them with different text. However, the screenshot shared online doesn’t reveal what specific text this would be.

When sharing the message, Ten Ten said, “So you bought all those water army accounts to smear me, all to help me strengthen my body and build fitness, huh?”

Justin Sun denies all of Ten Ten’s claims

Sun claimed yesterday that “rumors regarding an ‘ex-girlfriend’ and our compliance status are unequivocally false.”

He claims that his firm “cooperates fully with global judicial and law enforcement agencies to crack down on embezzlement, fraud, hacking, other forms of cybercrime, to protect our users’ lawful assets.”

Ten Ten posted minutes later that, “Sun finally got hard for once — he never really got hard when we were together before. I’ll send the full verdict later.” This post was later deleted.

The crypto blogger claims to have started publicly attacking Sun after she says she witnessed him become “an insurmountable gate of corruption and wrongdoing.”

She also claims that he offered to marry her later in life, only for him to then announce that he was in a relationship with the skier Eileen Gu.

Protos has reached out to Ten Ten for comment on her allegations and will update this piece should we hear back.

