Trump’s World Liberty Financial sues its advisor Justin Sun

Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency project World Liberty Financial has sued Justin Sun for defamation.

World Liberty accused Sun of launching a “coordinated media smear campaign.” Sun responded, calling the lawsuit a “meritless PR stunt.”

World Liberty said Monday that it filed in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County, Florida. It asserted claims for defamation and defamation by implication. It wants damages and a court-ordered retraction, according to the company’s own announcement.

Today, we are filing a lawsuit against Justin Sun for defamation. Sun has launched a coordinated media smear campaign against World Liberty Financial and refused to stop even when confronted with the truth.



Here's the story.🧵 — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) May 4, 2026

Sun has been upset at World Liberty ever since the project froze the vast majority of his WLFI tokens on September 1, 2025.

World Liberty’s lawsuit today follows Sun’s April 21 complaint in the Northern District of California. In his earlier case, Sun and his companies Blue Anthem Limited and Black Anthem Limited sued World Liberty Financial, noting that Sun’s companies paid $45 million for 4 billion WLFI tokens, including advisory tokens, which have declined in value due to World Liberty’s alleged breaches of contract.

His complaint accuses World Liberty of using undisclosed blacklisting powers over the WLFI smart contract to freeze his tokens. In doing so, he also alleged, World Liberty disabled his governance rights, leaving him unable to vote on proposals that affected token holders.

Sun asked the court to order a financial remedy for “World Liberty’s egregious misconduct, including their breaches of contract, fraud, and conversion.”

Read more: Justin Sun goes to war with World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial v. Justin Sun

World Liberty’s de facto countersuit is simple enough.

It claims Sun’s entities broke transfer rules, improperly bought tokens for undisclosed third parties in straw purchases, and eventually bet against the price of WLFI.

Furthermore, it says Sun tried to publicly trash WLFI in public after World Liberty froze his tokens. The company also says its right to freeze Sun’s tokens appeared in sale documents, Sun’s unlock contract, as well as on-chain code.

Read more: Justin Sun wants World Liberty Financial to unmask its X admin

Sun, still nominally an advisor to World Liberty Financial, has engaged very publicly in back-and-forth posts with the World Liberty Team on X almost continuously for the last several months while his tokens have been restricted.

Several sections of the suit remain redacted.

As Protos reported in April, Sun’s blacklisted WLFI tokens have declined by tens of millions of dollars in value since the September freeze.

Sun, in his lawsuit against the World Liberty Financial team, has also threatened to bring a defamation suit.

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