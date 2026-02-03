Justin Sun’s alleged ex accuses him of market manipulation, insider trading

A finance blogger claiming to be Justin Sun’s ex-girlfriend has made a number of accusations against the controversial Tron founder this week, including that he smuggled himself out of China illegally in the back of a truck.

Zeng Ying, who also goes by the name Ten Ten, first accused Sun of artificially raising the price of TRX before illegally dumping on retail investors.

She alleges that Sun manipulated TRX’s market capitalisation via Binance accounts registered to his Beijing employees. The accounts allegedly bought and sold TRX in large quantities before cashing out in 2017 and 2018.

She said, “The insider trading and predatory practices involving TRX on the Binance exchange are the source of his wealth,” and claims to have reported “substantial” evidence to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

I am not making empty accusations. I have a substantial amount of evidence, and what has been disclosed so far is only a very small portion of it.



Justin Sun used the identities of multiple employees based in Beijing to operate accounts on the Binance exchange, through which he… https://t.co/cq5fEzb9H9 — 曾颖 (@tenten19901107) February 1, 2026

Sun’s public response to the allegations was short and sweet; he described her claims as “FUD.”

Ten Ten, however, claims that he also disseminated “a large amount of false information and malicious, defamatory content targeting me through Chinese-language KOLs with whom he has maintained long-term cooperation.”

Her latest disclosure includes accounts from an alleged former employee of Sun, who claims that in July 2018, he smuggled himself out of China in the back of a cargo truck to bypass border control restrictions.

He allegedly escaped to Vietnam with a pre-purchased Costa Rican passport.

Justin Sun allegations followed by WeChat hack

After the weekend’s allegations, Ten Ten claimed today that her WeChat account was hacked. She shared screenshots of what appeared to be messages from her hacker reaching out to her friends from an account she can no longer log into.

She added that her friends informed her that “that within small circles, people were spreading rumors that I ‘borrowed money from him or even extorted [Sun].’”

Ten Ten claimed, “It cannot be ruled out that someone is fabricating chat records to spread rumors, nor can it be ruled out that this is a targeted account theft, possibly for the purpose of scamming people or destroying evidence.”

Indeed, one Chinese crypto account claimed that, based on the leaked messages, she had asked Sun for a $200,000 loan after being made bankrupt by the market crash.

However, Ten Ten stressed that she “would never, under any circumstances, borrow money from Sun Yuchen through any WeChat account.”

Justin Sun allegedly didn’t fulfill a marriage promise

Ten Ten claims that she came forward with evidence of Sun’s crypto malpractice after he seemingly fell short on a promise to marry her when he announced that he was in a relationship with the skier Eileen Gu.

She said that Sun, who she once dreamed would change the world, had become “an insurmountable gate of corruption and wrongdoing.”

She added, “I hate his ruthlessness, and I regret even more that I once helped fuel his rise. I wish to confess before God and to correct the wrongs I have been part of.”

As news broke about the latest release of the Epstein files, Ten Ten also claimed that she has “an ‘Epstein files’ of the crypto world.”

The serious nature of her allegations also led her to announce that she is not suicidal, implying that her death should be treated as suspicious.

Sun was sued by the SEC in 2023 over alleged market manipulation involving TRX and the token BTT. His case has, however, been paused repeatedly across 2025 and has remained in this “stayed” state as both the SEC and Sun continue to hold discussions on the case.

Protos has reached out to Zeng Ying for comment and will update if we hear back.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks.