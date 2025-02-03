<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1879097">World Liberty Financial offers quid pro quo for investment, report</a>

World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency project set up to enrich President Donald Trump, reportedly offers a quid pro quo to investors, according to a report from Blockworks.

The terms of this arrangement reportedly state that if crypto teams buy at least $10 million worth of the WLFI tokens associated with World Liberty Financial, then World Liberty Financial will buy that same amount of that project’s tokens.

A different source informed Blockworks that you can apparently receive “priority” treatment from World Liberty Financial if you raise your investment to $15 million.

World Liberty Financial’s “Chief Crypto Advocate,” Donald Trump, has previously been impeached for a quid pro quo extortion of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he withheld aid to try to get Zelenskyy to announce an investigation into the family of his political rivals.

The project’s largest investor is none other than Justin Sun, and World Liberty Financial has invested in a number of Sun-affiliated projects, including Sun-“advised” Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and Sun-founded TRON.

How these “deals” will turn out for the Trump-affiliated project will depend in part on his ability to use his position as president to advance the crypto industry. This presents an obvious conflict of interest.

Analysis by Spot On Chain has suggested that the early crypto investments by World Liberty Financial have struggled, losing a total of over $50 million.

This was driven in large part by the decrease in the value of Ether, its largest holding — though the broad decrease in crypto market value has broadly hurt this portfolio.

