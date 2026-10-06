Trump Mobile leaks data of Donald Trump staffers

Members of Donald Trump’s close staff are among 3,615 Trump Mobile customers whose data was leaked last week by ransomware group BYOD.

Straight Arrow News (SAN) reported yesterday that the data, listed on BYOD’s leak site last week, included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, home addresses, and order details of Trump Mobile customers.

Trump Organization Vice President Eric Brunnett, and the firm’s Assistant General Counsel Nicholas Hayes were reportedly included in this data.

The T1 Phone has arrived!! Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!! pic.twitter.com/IsOre1cBa1 — Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) May 13, 2026 Trump Mobile’s last post was made in August.

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Cybersecurity reporters at International Cyber Digest (ICD) also confirmed that Trump’s longtime advisor and now White House staff member, Jason Miller, as well as pro-Trump influencer Bo Loudon, are included.

Trump Mobile is a mobile network owned by T1 Mobile that licenses Trump’s name from the Trump Organization. T1 Mobile itself is managed by Liberty Mobile.

Trump Mobile allegedly had no multi-factor authentication

ICD claims to have spoken to the Trump Mobile attacker, who says they targeted a Liberty Mobile employee with an infostealer to gain access.

Neither company is supposedly utilising multi-factor authentication, and there isn’t a security team or any third-party support handling the incident.

The attackers claimed that when they first contacted Trump Mobile, the firm said, “We have no team to handle this,” and that anyone who hacks them is a terrorist.

“They basically told us to go fuck ourselves,” BYOD claimed.

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Trump Mobile experienced supply issues this year after it took over 11 months to send customers their pre-ordered phones.

Nearly 600,000 customers paid $100 each, a total of almost $60 million, to pre-order the phones. It’s unclear why the breach only affected roughly 3,600 customers instead of 600,000.

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