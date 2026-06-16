Elon Musk now worth more than 200 Donald Trumps

The recent SpaceX IPO has made Elon Musk into the richest man alive, with a Forbes estimated net worth of $1.4 trillion.

It’s hard to comprehend.

For context, a billionaire who’s earning a conservative 4% on their portfolio can spend over $3 million every single month, more than $100,000 every single day, and never see their wealth decrease.

A trillionaire is the equivalent of a thousand billionaires.

If they’re earning 4% on their portfolio, they can spend $111 million every single day without ever decreasing their wealth.

Donald Trump’s former “adviser” is worth 229 times more than he is.

Read more: ANALYSIS: Mapping Donald Trump’s growing crypto empire

Musk’s wealth is so massive that it makes the reality-warping fortunes of other crypto billionaires seem like a pittance.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao is probably the richest person in crypto, with a mind-boggling net-worth of over $110 billion.

That’s less than 8% of Musk’s wealth.

Giancarlo Devasini leads what’s arguably the most important company in the industry, Tether, and it’s led to him having an estimated net worth of over $89 billion.

That’s less than 7% of Musk’s wealth.

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, who according to Forbes has seen his net worth increase by a stunning 180% since 2024, is worth a total of $6.5 billion.

This means that despite Trump’s unprecedented ability to increase his wealth during the presidency, his former “adviser” is worth 229 times more than he is.

Even among the ultra-wealthy who have found ways to personally increase their wealth thanks to proximity to state power, they’re worth a tiny fraction of what Musk is.

Indeed, Musk’s wealth is greater than Zhao’s, Devasini’s, Paolo Ardoino’s, Jean-Louis van der Velde’s, Peter Thiel’s, Stuart Hoegner’s, Chris Larsen’s, Justin Sun’s, Brian Armstrong’s, Howard Lutnick’s, and Donald Trump’s combined.

Update 2026-06-16 18:18: A previous version of this article misstated the degree of increase in Trump’s wealth.

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