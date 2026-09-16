Trump and Melania’s coins are down over 95% from ATHs

Donald and Melania Trump’s memecoins are down 97% and 99% respectively from their all-time highs.

$TRUMP coin reached its all-time high of ~$75 per token on January 19, 2025, and has been on a slow, but relentless, decline since then. It’s currently trading for ~$2.

Melania’s memecoin reached an all-time high of ~$14 on January 20, 2025. It now trades for $0.1.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Trump’s coin has been outperforming his wife’s, likely due to the constant media attention the president receives. But it may also be because the coin has staged two giveaways so far with another upcoming.

Read more: Donald Trump is suing the New York Times for harming his memecoin

‘Coin Club’ sure looks like quid pro quo

While the company operating the Donald Trump Coin Club hasn’t been investigated by any US law enforcement agency, it certainly fills the air with the stink of quid pro quo.

In April of 2025, the top 220 holders of $TRUMP were invited to a private dinner with the president.

Individuals who attended included Justin Sun, Evgeny Gaevoy, and Lamar Odom. It remains unclear if they were able to use their time with the president to push for any new laws or executive orders.

A year later, Coin Club top holders were able to join a private celebration at Mar-a-lago that featured speakers including Tony Robbins and Mike Tyson.

Shortly thereafter, the same club members were given a chance to win box seats to the World Cup Final.

Now, the Coin Club is offering members another opportunity to win seats, this time for the F1 series in Singapore in October. Apparently, the president will not be in attendance.

Despite all of these shenanigans, $TRUMP extends its eventual slide to $0, with volumes continuing to crater.

Read more: ANALYSIS: Mapping Donald Trump’s growing crypto empire



No Coin Club, no cry

Melania’s memecoin has had a very different existence.

Despite briefly spiking once there was public acknowledgement that it was her coin, interest waned almost instantly.

Part of the reason for the plummet in price and no recovery whatsoever has to do with Melania never mentioning the coin again, not offering any gimmicks or giveaways for holders, and no access to buy.

It only took one month for her coin to fall 90%, and it’s chugged along, losing value ever since.

If investors in either coin expected to see a dime of profit their hopes are indubitably dashed.

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