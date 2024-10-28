<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1724447">Solana wallet Phantom down due to ‘major incident’</a>

Phantom Wallet, one of the most popular Solana wallets, is “currently experiencing an uptime incident.”

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Phantom has encouraged users who “are in urgent need of making a transaction, please ignore simulation errors and try using a dapp.”

The status page describes this as a “Major Incident” with the backend and further notes that the “Backend seems to be down.”

Read more: CHART: It’s been 262 days since Solana’s last major outage

According to its incident and maintenance history, the backend was last down earlier this month on October 3.

Crunchbase states that Phantom Wallet has raised approximately $118 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Paradigm.

