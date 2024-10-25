<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1719904">CHART: It’s been 262 days since Solana’s last major outage</a>

It has been 262 days — over 37 weeks or more than 6,000 hours — since Solana last suffered a major outage.

According to the network’s own incident history tracker, the last major outage occurred on February 6 this year and lasted five hours. No reason was given at the time, however, the tracker noted that the problem was apparently resolved after “a successful upgrade to v1.17.20 and a restart of the cluster by validator operators.”

As a result of the disruption, Solana’s SOL token fell 2% to $94.

Protos has compiled a chart detailing this and every other Solana outage since its launch.

Click to enlarge.

The next most recent outage occurred almost a year earlier on February 25, 2023, and was put down to “cluster instability.” Before this, major issues struck the network on September 30, 2022, and June 1, 2022.

Solana launched in 2020 but according to its tracker, it suffered no major disruption until January 2022 — a brief period of “degraded performance.” This was followed in 2022 by a further 26 issues ranging from the aforementioned degraded performance to a far more serious mainnet outage.

Update October 25, 10:46 UTC: Image has been updated to reflect outages as listed in Solana’s detailed tracker.

