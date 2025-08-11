Solana receives backlash for Ethereum-NASDAQ comparison

A post to X, made by the official Solana handle over the weekend, has drawn criticism from the Ethereum community after comparing the blockchain to NASDAQ’s throughput of 2,000 transactions per second (TPS).

According to Etherscan data, Ethereum mainnet has processed a little under 1.7 million transactions in the last 24 hours, which works out at an average of 19 TPS.

Solana’s post has been received by Ethereum “maxis” as a petty, apples-to-oranges comparison of Ethereum, a decentralized, permissionless global network, to NASDAQ’s closed-off, centralized stock exchange infrastructure.

When they say the future of markets runs at 22 TPS but NASDAQ handles 2k trades per second pic.twitter.com/TAsGAcFc7k — Solana (@solana) August 9, 2025

Samczsun, a well-respected pseudonymous crypto security researcher at Paradigm, implied that the post was an aggressive over-reaction to a recent resurgence of confidence in Ethereum.

Solana’s relative dominance during last year’s memecoin craze appears to have given way to a renewed enthusiasm for ETH, following increasing institutional adoption and shake-ups of the latter’s foundation structure.

Samczsun’s posts go on to reference a “perception problem” with the rival chain, accusing Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko of “starting shit on the tl and then crying about it when people call you out.”

Another influential crypto-X account, going by the handle “Polynya,” was “summoned” from their “not active on Twitter” rule to weigh in on the matter.

In one of just three posts the account has made in the last year, Polynya argues that “Nasdaq’s [Securities information processor] is designed to handle 10 million operations per second… and is readily parallelisable for infinite throughput.”

It adds that there is no way any decentralized blockchain could compete “short of exotic new physics that does not yet exist.”

Bringing up Solana’s reputation as more of a crypto casino than breakthrough technology, Polynya also says that it’s “Totally wild that cryptobros are still coping about ‘TPS’ like it’s 2017 instead of building applications that make people’s lives better. (Degenerate gambling does not.)”

The Ethereum ecosystem as a whole, including scaling solutions such as roll-ups Optimism, Arbitrum and Base, operates at a much higher throughput than the mainnet average.

According to data from ecosystem dashboard Growthepie, ecosystem-wide TPS is hovering between 200 and 300, at the time of writing, with peak throughput of around 2,000 over the past 24 hours. The majority of activity is on Coinbase’s rollup, Base.

Solana’s equivalent dashboard, SolanaBeach, shows current TPS at just below 4,000, or 0.04% of the NASDAQ throughput quoted by Polynya.

