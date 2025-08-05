Coinbase Base network halts for 44 minutes due to ‘unsafe head delay’

Coinbase’s Base network went offline for over half an hour this morning. Block 33792346 was the last to produce transactions before the outage, with subsequent blocks containing just a single transaction.

“Unsafe head delay” has been given as the reason for the downtime, according to the network’s status page, which shows that “four components had a major outage” on Base mainnet today.

Despite no official comment on the outage, a post noting “Base mainnet chain is currently stalled” was published eight minutes into the incident.

@base is experiencing a chain halt, all other services remain operational. Last block 33792346 pic.twitter.com/vW0dCQzQQP — Pangea (@in_pangea) August 5, 2025

The status page’s preliminary incident report indicates that the outage was “identified and fixed” at 06:44 UTC. Blocks containing transactions resumed at height 33793679 at 06.51 UTC, 44 minutes after the last valid block was produced.

Last year, Coinbase Base battled to replace Solana as the spiritual home of crypto memecoining. Some have joked that today’s outage took such efforts a step too far, in reference to the frequent downtime for which Solana used to be known.

Solana’s last uptime incident was well over a year ago, in February 2024.

Fans of SUI, another high-throughput, low fee competitor chain, have used the outage to urge new users to migrate “while you can.” But SUI’s record isn’t exactly clean, either.

Last week, Ethereum mainnet celebrated its 10-year anniversary with no downtime, despite pulling off a tricky “merge” from proof of work to proof of stake consensus model in 2022.

