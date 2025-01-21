<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1858762">Vitalik to Ethereum Foundation critics: ‘This is not how this game works’</a>

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has lost patience with those pushing for a change of leadership at the Ethereum Foundation.

Responding to calls to “keep up the pressure,” Buterin reminded critics that he is the one deciding how any new leadership structure will look, and warned that further pressure is likely to prove counterproductive.

No. This is not how this game works.



The person deciding the new EF leadership team is me. One of the goals of the ongoing reform is to give the EF a "proper board", but until that happens it's me.



If you "keep the pressure on", then you are creating an environment that is… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 21, 2025

The thread goes on to give examples of “evil” posts calling for violence and bullying against Aya Miyagutchi, who leads the foundation, as well as claiming that a widely-shared excerpt from an interview with Wired contains a misleading translation of Miyagutchi’s response.

Criticism of the Ethereum Foundation has been building, with complaints about the focus on non-financial aspects of the ecosystem, or the “Infinite Garden,” taking center stage.

Rather than responding to the criticisms directly, Miyagutchi has teased “more news” on changes to the foundation leadership which have supposedly been a year in the making.

Buterin previously ruled out pivoting to a “bronze age mindset” but, despite this, many appear to be keen on a more macho leadership approach. Their chosen candidate, former (and potentially returning) foundation member Danny Ryan, came out in support of Miyagutchi, commending her “deeply strategic mind” and stating he has “nothing but respect and praise” for her leadership.

Ethereum Foundation deploying more capital — steady lads

Yesterday, the foundation announced it would be putting its money where its mouth is, and will be deploying 50,000 ETH ($165 million) to a new three-of-five multisig wallet in order “to participate in the DeFi ecosystem.”

Ethereum Foundation Treasury Update



The Ethereum Foundation (@ethereumfndn) has set up a new @safe 3-of-5 multisig wallet.



The wallet address is 0x9fC3dc011b461664c835F2527fffb1169b3C213e



An op has been initiated to send 50,000 ETH there, but be patient; due to signing delays,… pic.twitter.com/sIkAlH8ROf — hww.eth (@icebearhww) January 20, 2025

The move came following suggestions that the Foundation should put a portion of its 270,000 ETH ($885 million) treasury to work, which would help in covering some of its $135 million annual budget, while supporting the decentralized finance (DeFi) apps built on top of the protocol.

While the bulk of the funds is yet to arrive, the wallet has already made a test transaction, supplying 0.099 ETH ($325) to lending market Aave.

