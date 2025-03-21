<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1951980">RWA platform Zoth suffers second hack this month — loses $8.4M</a>

Zoth, a real-world asset (RWA) restaking layer, has been hacked for $8.4 million of staked USD0++ after someone tampered with its proxy contract.

X user @0xtroll first spotted the exploit today. Blockchain security analyst Cyvers deduced that somebody using a suspicious address was able to tweak Zoth’s “USD0PPSubVaultUpgradeable” contract.

The hacker then withdrew $8.45 million worth of USD0++ before swapping it for DAI and back into ether (ETH), where 4,223 ETH (worth $8.29 million) currently sits.

🚨SlowMist Security Alert🚨



We have detected that @zothdotio has been exploited, likely due to a leakage of Admin privileges, resulting in the logic contract being tampered with and replaced by a malicious contract.



Btw, thanks to @0xtroll for the shout-out.



As always, stay… pic.twitter.com/nQfHPYT2OV — SlowMist (@SlowMist_Team) March 21, 2025

Crypto analysts SlowMist also suggested that Zoth “admin privileges” were possibly leaked, leading to someone hacking Zoth by maliciously tampering with the logic contract.

Zoth was hacked earlier this month for $285,000 after attackers exploited a Uniswap V3 liquidity pool.

Zoth claims it is investigating the incident while attempting to resolve the issue and will release a detailed report afterward. The firm allows RWAs to be converted into collateralized debt positions and ZeUSD tokens that are backed by the RWA.

When contacted for comment, Zoth told Protos:

“Our team is actively investigating the situation alongside our security partners. While we understand the concern, we want to assure you that we are taking every necessary measure to mitigate the impact and resolve the issue.

“We believe in transparency and will be sharing an official statement once we have concrete findings.”

