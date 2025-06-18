<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2079900">Pump Fun taps high-profile lawyers to battle Burwick lawsuit</a>

Memecoin platform Pump Fun has made further additions to its legal team as it gears up to fight a lawsuit brought by legal firm Burwick Law.

Legal filings from last Thursday and back in May revealed that Brown Rudnick’s Daniel L. Sachs and Kyle P. Dorso have been named as counsel.

They join Stephen D Palley, chair of Brown Rudnick’s Digital Commerce Group, in representing Baton Corporation, Pump Fun’s parent company.

According to Brown Rudnick, Sachs is a specialist in “white collar” defense and has worked as counsel for the Securities and Exchange Commission, where he led securities fraud investigations.

Sachs has also helped defend Shaquille O’Neal in an NFT securities class action lawsuit and represented Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks in a lawsuit related to their promotion of Voyager Digital.

Dorso, meanwhile, is a commercial litigator and crypto specialist. He helped Atomic Wallet dismiss a lawsuit that alleged the crypto firm was liable for a $100 million hack and has worked on crypto theft and data engineering cases.

Palley is a veteran of the insurance and crypto litigation space. Not only did he support Atomic Wallet, he has also worked with Hector DAO, proof-of-stake blockchain developers, crypto derivative exchanges, protocol developers, wallet providers, and NFT investors.

Pump Fun wasn’t quick to get lawyered up

Burwick Law accuses Pump Fun of extracting millions of dollars in funds through the sale of “highly-volatile unregistered securities.”

All this, while allegedly lacking compliance measures and leaving it open to “terrorist financing, drug trafficking, and other transnational crimes.”

When Burwick served Pump Fun creators Alon Cohen, Dylan Kerler, and Noah Bernhard Hugo Tweedale, they were seemingly caught off guard without a legal team.

The memecoin founders only acquired Brown Rudnick’s “formal” representation on April 7, 2025. This was one day before their deadline to respond to the complaints was up, and meant they were forced to apply for an extension.

Burwick Law’s founder, Max Burwick, and law firm Wolf Popper are representing Kendall Carnahan and other plaintiffs as part of the class action suit against Pump Fun.

Burwick Law is a crypto-focused law firm that has numerous lawsuits and investigations on the go against crypto firms and tokens. Many of these tokens are made on Pump Fun, which Burwick Law alleges is akin to a “pump and dump” scheme that unfairly rigs the odds for investors.

Burwick Law recently caught flak from fans of Pump Fun after it decided to promote its lawsuit on the same day that Pump Fun’s X account was suspended for unknown reasons. By now, it’s used to the backlash it gets for suing Pump Fun.

The lawsuit requests a trial by jury; however, the case is still in its early days, and no trial date — assuming there will even be one — has been set.

Protos has reached out to Burwick Law and Brown Rudnick for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.

