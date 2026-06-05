Memecoin ‘cult’ offered $50K to anyone willing to skydive into World Cup match

The memecoin “cult” that encouraged a raid on Punch the monkey’s enclosure at Ichikawa Zoo has offered a $50,000 bounty to anybody willing to skydive into a 2026 World Cup match and invade the pitch.

This outlandish request was part of a new bounty program launched by memecoin platform Pump Fun.

The bounty, uploaded by thememecoincult, had a 30-day deadline and offered $40,000 to anybody willing to skydive into an ongoing World Cup match while dressed as a mascot for $MEMECOIN.

It also offered takers an extra $10,000 if they could run around the pitch for 30 seconds after they land.

The bounty was live for roughly 14 hours. However, Pump Fun and its moderators — or the memecoin group itself — appear to have removed it.

An image of the Pump Fun bounty before it vanished.

Read more: Crypto clout chasers arrested after Punch the monkey stunt

The bounty said, “Please make sure to obey local laws, get permission if necessary, and be safe.”

It stressed that it required footage of the stunt to be acknowledged by the media and that it wouldn’t accept AI-generated footage.

Anybody looking to complete the challenge and pocket the $50,000 is unlikely to be granted permission. Indeed, the Canadian soccer Northern Super League states, “Fans are prohibited from entering the pitch or restricted areas,” so it’s safe to assume similar rules would apply to the World Cup.

Regardless, the group behind the challenge is going as far as to offer to pay for the legal and travel expenses for the wannabe pitch invader. This also suggests that the group knows what it’s encouraging is likely to break the law or at the very least match rules.

The exact description of the World Cup skydiving bounty.

The first games of the tournament are slated to take place in Mexico, followed by two matches in Toronto and then Los Angeles the next day.

Memecoin ‘cult’ isn’t shy of deplorable stunts

This isn’t the first time this memecoin group has encouraged controversial stunts. Last May, it hosted a $1 million competition to generate viral content based around its token.

This encouraged two men to trespass into the enclosure belonging to Punch, a macaque monkey that went viral along with his IKEA plushie.

When the stunt was announced, the creators said, “We want to remind everyone to respect local laws and never put yourselves, others, or any animals at risk.”

Footage of the intruder wearing the MEMECOIN suit.

Read more: Over 50% of Pump Fun token traders lost money this month, report

The project has also posted bounties on Pump Fun that offer $3,520 to set a car on fire while dressed as their mascot, and $14,082 to beat a mascot-themed marathon world record.

Many users on X have noted that the Pump Fun bounty program is “dangerous,” compared it to the dystopian TV show Black Mirror, and warned, “There’s zero way this ends well.”

Even Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney posted, “What could possibly go wrong.”

What could possibly go wrong — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) June 4, 2026 Pump Fun’s promotion of its bounty program suggests users could tag pyramids in Egypt.

Read more: ‘Crypto Robin Hood’ faked prison for clout, rugged memecoins for Palestine

After the World Cup skydiving bounty was removed, the next highest bounty of $23,504 asks users to interview the family of Henry Nowak’s killer, or one of the officers present during his arrest.

Footage of the British teenager’s death has sparked political debate and protests across the UK, despite his parents asking people not to use his murder “to create further division, hatred or tension.”

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