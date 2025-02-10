<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1890486">Price of eggs rising faster than bitcoin in Trump’s America</a>

During his successful election campaign, Donald Trump, surrounded by groceries — including eggs — promised that he would “immediately bring prices down, starting on day one.”

He also vowed that he would support the cryptocurrency industry and even signed an executive order that includes looking into the viability of establishing a “national digital asset stockpile.”

However, despite these efforts, the price of eggs has continued to rise in 2025, while the price of bitcoin hasn’t seen the same levels of appreciation.

Since January 3, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reported that the price of a dozen large white eggs has increased from $4.85 to $7.43, an increase of 53%.

The first weekly report from the USDA during the Trump administration came on January 24, when eggs were $6.55, meaning that during Trump’s barely-begun second tenure, the price has increased more than 13%.

Bitcoin, however, hasn’t seen quite the same degree of price appreciation, according to data from CoinMarketCap, growing from approximately $94,416 to $96,488 in 2025, an increase of only 2%.

During the Trump administration, the price has decreased from $101,083 to $96,488, a decrease of over 4%.

These changes seem to suggest that lowering the price of groceries will require more than threatening tariffs on our closest trade partners, and further driving up the price of bitcoin will require more than evaluating a “national digital asset stockpile.”

It also perhaps suggests that promising to bring down the price of eggs while avian flu destroys the supply and you threaten the labor force was never a promise that could be delivered on.

