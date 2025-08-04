Justin Sun has finally taken his long-awaited trip to space, four years after he placed the highest bid for a seat on Blue Origin’s first manned mission.

The controversial Tron founder, previously had to duck out after paying millions of dollars, due to the numerous regulatory lawsuits and civil suits brought against him in the United States.

Upon landing, Sun kissed the ground, thanked Jeff Bezos and his parents, and stated it was only his first step in his mission to fund space exploration.

However, the Chinese-Kittian national failed to thank the most important person involved in his ability to travel past the Kármán Line: President Donald J. Trump.

Sun mysteriously welcomed back onto US soil

Since election season last year, Sun has, in one way or another, managed to provide Trump with over $60 million in capital by spending and investing hundreds of millions of dollars into Trump tokens, companies, and other hi jinx.

Since this spending spree, Sun has been welcomed back into the US with open arms, even attending a dinner featuring president.

It’s worth noting that since these large purchases the Securities and Exchange Commission has also decided to pause any ongoing investigations into the infamous crypto billionaire.

Read more: A career timeline of Justin Sun, crypto’s most annoying over-marketer

Will Justin Sun trip open the doors to financial criminals?

The trip, which cost Sun $28 million, could prove to be a boon for the commercial space industry as it suggests that companies like Blue Origin and SpaceX can now accept money from financial criminals and their ilk without any repercussions.

Sun has previously lost civil suits in the US and his ambassadorship to the World Trade Organization.

The 14th manned Blue Origin mission featured other extremely wealthy businessmen, including JD Russell, Arvinder Bahal, and Gökhan Erdem.

Of course, CoinDesk, the media outlet that Sun had previously complained about for writing an article regarding the banana art he spent millions on and proceeded to eat, was the first to congratulate Sun, tweeting, “Welcome home, Justin Sun!”

The tweet also features a video of Sun stepping out of the Blue Origin pod and waving to onlookers. As he bows down, announcers narrate, “Oh, [he’s] kissing the ground! A classic!”

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.