Liberland fires tech sec for seizing blockchain and blocking president’s vote

Justin Sun’s made-up micronation Liberland has fired its secretary of technology after he allegedly blocked President Vít Jedlička from voting and centralised control of the country’s blockchain.

That’s according to a “congress resolution” published by Liberland today.

As part of the resolution, Dorian Stern Vukotić was removed from the country’s blockchain-based congress and accused of “gross misconduct, abuse of power, and breach of trust.”

Specifically, it claims that in November 2024, Vukotić removed multisig protections from the Sudo account, which grants administrative powers, and in turn “unlawfully centralized control of the Liberland Blockchain.”

In October 2025, he allegedly tried to take over Liberland’s web domain Liberland.org, and when this failed, pushed for a fraudulent liberland.io site.

A previous warning also links Vukotić to an unauthorized token launch connected to the Liberland name.

Read more: The jailed $6B bitcoin fraudster who wanted to be Liberland’s queen

During that same month, he also allegedly received funds from Liberland’s Ministry of Finance, made up of BNB and Liberland’s own Liberland Merit (LLM) token, to help create a trading pair for the two tokens.

Liberland claims the funds still haven’t been deployed and that “Mr. Vukotić refuses to honor the request of the Ministry of Finance and Congress to return these funds.”

Vukotić also allegedly tweaked “critical governance parameters,” increasing the congressional voting period from four to 75 days while blocking Jedlička’s voting powers.

Liberland wants its liquidity pools back

Liberland has demanded that Vukotić return the funds and hand over control of all the liquidity pools to the Ministry of Finance.

It said, “Should Mr. Vukotić fail to comply within seven days, Congress shall treat his continued actions as defiance and misappropriation and shall take all appropriate measures, including public censure.”

Public censure essentially involves a government body publicly scorning an individual for their actions.

As a result of Vukotić’s alleged transgressions, Liberland has announced some changes:

The congressional voting period will be reverted to four days.

Jedlička’s voting powers will be restored.

The Sudo account will be transferred to Senate members before plans are made to remove the account altogether.

LLM held within the Sudo account, will be moved to the Senate. Newly minted tokens will be distributed to Congress.

The introduction of a “three-judge system” with a 2-of-3 multisig wallet arrangement.

Who is Vukotić?

In his pitch for the 2026 March congressional election, Vukotić claims he’s been involved in the Liberland project since 2021 and that he’s lived in the micronation for over a year.

He notes that he met his girlfriend there, and that they “have a kid who was also kinda made in Liberland.”

Vukotić’s congressional pitch complains that Liberland is suffering from “disorganization and lack of direction.”

He claimed that the micronation wasn’t transparent about the money it received and where it was being spent, and he promised to overhaul Liberland’s budgeting and planning.

Liberland has previously called for bidders to help with the creation of a golf course across the land.

Read more: Justin Sun’s Forbes article prompts geography lesson from Liberland

Some of his more drastic proposals include establishing a “Ministry of Propaganda” that would feed Croatians, Serbs, and Hungarians “good Liberland vibes,” and an Intelligence agency called “The Invisible Hand.”

In his proposed final “attack” phase for Liberland, he hypothesizes, “Maybe with a large enough bribe, we can straight up buy the land. Maybe we will need a D-Day style landing operation with 10 ships and 1000 people.”

He added, “Maybe some dumbf**kistan somewhere sees how great we are and sells us the land somewhere else entirely.”

Liberland comprises 7km² of disputed land between Serbia and Croatia. The micronation isn’t officially recognised by any other country and continues to maintain a balancing act of complex entry and off-site camps to avoid upsetting Croatian and Serbian authorities.

Liberland’s president proposing a $30 million investment to Justin Sun.

Read more: Justin Sun is now prime minister of Liberland, an entirely made-up country

The congressional election that elected Vukotić — albeit in a test election — has voted Tron billionaire Justin Sun as its prime minister seven times. Protos is confident Sun has never set foot in Liberland.

Protos has reached out to Vukotić for comment and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

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