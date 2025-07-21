Justin Sun is going to space now that his SEC lawsuit is paused

Justin Sun may finally be able to journey into space four years after he paid $28 million for a ticket, after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) paused its lawsuit against him.

Sun has avoided the US for years after the SEC accused him of washtrading and selling unregistered securities in 2023.

The fear of arrest reportedly spooked him from returning to the country, even causing him to miss Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Fortunately for Sun, however, his SEC case has been “stayed” after he made numerous multi-million dollar investments into Trump’s crypto ventures.

This means that, as things stand, the controversial crypto billionaire is off to space later this year as part of Jeff Bezos’ ozone-depleting spaceflight program, Blue Origin.

He teased the flight in an X post made in May, writing, “Hello @BlueOrigin 👋Big things coming? I’m excited!”

🚀 Meet the New Shepard NS-34 crew: Arvi Bahal, Gökhan Erdem, Deborah Martorell, Lionel Pitchford, J.D. Russell, and H.E. Justin Sun. Read more: https://t.co/geIhqUDQ0R pic.twitter.com/T1bv4a3ukh — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 21, 2025

Sun was supposed to be on the first flight, alongside Bezos, in 2021, but reportedly couldn’t make it due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Months before he bid on that ticket, his company Poloniex settled charges accusing it of operating an unregistered crypto exchange.

Later that year, he resigned as CEO of the Tron Foundation and became Grenada’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization.

Justin Sun is no longer ‘His Excellency’

Despite his upcoming flight, Blue Origin’s description of Sun appears to be a little out of date.

It still describes him as “Ambassador and former Permanent Representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organization,” and refers to him by the title “His Excellency.”

However, he actually lost both of these titles when his ambassadorship was revoked in 2022.

Sun previously pretended to be the Ambassador of Grenada online in the months after his title was revoked.

