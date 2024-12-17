<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1805653">Michael Saylor is throwing a bitcoin party for NYE, and you’re not invited</a>

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor is planning a New Year’s Eve party in Miami Beach to celebrate his bitcoin (BTC) successes. Guests will celebrate his firm’s rally to an all-time high, its entrance into the NASDAQ 100 index, BTC surpassing $100,000, and Saylor becoming a deca-billionaire for the first time.

He will host the black tie affair at his mansion.

Although the event’s guest list is private, hundreds want in. Fans on X are already vying for spots and people are already complaining that their invitation hasn’t yet arrived. For most MicroStrategy investors, it probably never will.

How many shares of $MSTR does it take to get invited to @saylor ‘s NYE party? In the mean time I can hope and dream…and wait. pic.twitter.com/2dg6BuadrR — Voltron⚡️ (@BuyTheDip71) December 16, 2024

Saylor floated plans for a BTC $100,000 party as early as November 2021 during its previous, $69,000 high. Although some had hoped to attend that party in early 2022, the collapses of Three Arrows Capital, Terra LUNA, Celsius, Voyager, and FTX obviously delayed those plans.

He has reiterated that promise over the years, including on the day BTC reached the magic $100,000 mark: December 5, 2024.

Manifest destiny and Saylor’s Great Gatsby party

Saylor recently likened BTC’s success in the US to manifest destiny, the imperialist belief that justified conquests and enslavements by white settlers in the 1800s.

Fans thoughtlessly used puns to raise their hand for Saylor’s party.

Bitcoin is Manifest Destiny for the United States. My discussion of The Red Wave, MicroStrategy's $42 Billion Plan, the compelling logic of the Strategic #Bitcoin Reserve, and getting ready for the 100K party, with @MorganLBrennan. pic.twitter.com/fvkwRnCzlU — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) November 14, 2024

Saylor recently teased his party on live television. After accepting CNBC’s congratulations for his management of MicroStrategy in 2024, Saylor praised President-elect Donald Trump’s appointments of digital asset-friendly chiefs at key regulatory agencies like the Treasury and Securities and Exchange Commission.

He also gushed about the incoming conservative majority, saying, “The red wave is incredibly auspicious for Bitcoin and for the entire crypto industry.”

He then agreed to host the BTC celebration party on New Year’s Eve. It will be, as he’s promised, very expensive.

