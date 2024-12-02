<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1782146">Michael Saylor gave Microsoft a speed run pitch of bitcoin benefits</a>

Michael Saylor sped through 44 slides in just three minutes during a frantic promise-filled pitch intended to convince software titan Microsoft to adopt bitcoin.

During the PowerPoint speedrun — which saw one slide visible for just two seconds — Saylor pitched some pretty extravagant bitcoin benefits. These included the claim that Microsoft could add almost $5 trillion to its market cap if it adopted the currency and invested $100 billion annually.

My 3-minute presentation to the $MSFT Board of Directors and @SatyaNadella, articulating why the company should do the right thing and adopt #Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/aHp91V9Slz — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 1, 2024 The full Michael Saylor pitch.

Saylor also used bitcoin to discredit Microsoft’s own stock. “It makes a lot more sense to buy more bitcoin than to buy your own stock back or to hold bitcoin rather than holding bonds,” he said while a chart showed bitcoin outperforming Microsoft by 10x.

He also noted that since 2020, Microsoft’s stock rose 103% while MicroStrategy’s surged 3,045%.

During the presentation, Saylor also claimed that bitcoin was free of 27 different risks, including capital gains tax, regulation, energy, weather, and war and crime. Not only that, he also said that investing in digital capital is free from the problems that come with investing in real-life buildings, including the issues of mayors, tenants, traffic, and “trouble.”

Read more: What happens if MicroStrategy can’t sell enough bitcoin to repay lenders?

The pitch also touched on bitcoin support from various exchange-traded funds, mining companies, and countries and noted increasing political support from the likes of Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Elon Musk.

“Do the right thing for your customers, employees, shareholders, the country, the world, and your legacy. Adopt bitcoin,” the final slide read.

It’s worth noting that Saylor’s pitch didn’t touch on bitcoin’s volatile price action or the difficult nature of predicting it. At the moment, bitcoin is worth roughly $95,000. MicroStrategy currently holds 386,700 coins worth over $38 billion.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.