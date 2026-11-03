LIVE: What traders are saying about US midterm elections

It is midterm election day in the US, and traders across financial markets are already pricing election outcomes into asset prices.

Halfway through the current US presidential term, the country is holding midterm elections to determine the balance of power in Congress and many state capitols. Polls are open, and traders are reacting to an influx of election news by repricing financial assets.

Today, voters will elect politicians with power to approve or deny government contracts, regulatory clearances, budget priorities, trade agreements, and other political consequences on public companies’ bottom lines.

Today’s midterms will decide control of the House of Representatives, a portion of the Senate, and many governorships. Financial commentators watch voting outcomes because markets rarely price a single political outcome with certainty.

Instead, analysts weigh scenarios, probabilities, and risks. Traders bet money on how much they think particlar companies, industries, or asset classes will benefit from voting outcomes.

Protos is covering today’s US midterm elections, not from the perspective of either political party, but rather from the view of financial market commentators.

How are traders pricing their outlooks for stocks, bonds, and other assets during today’s election?

Stay tuned below for the latest updates. We will update this page throughout the day.

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