Microsoft extends email timeout by 48 hours amid major outage

Microsoft's outage began on Thursday and has rendered Outlook, Teams, and its AI assistant Copilot useless for 430M users.

The ongoing Microsoft outage impacting Outlook, Teams, and its AI assistant Copilot has led to the $3.88 trillion tech giant extending an email “timeout” by 48 hours.

Microsoft’s outage began yesterday and has rendered these services, and more, incapacitated for its 430 million Microsoft users.

By extending the timeout, Microsoft hopes to allow any emails that have been delayed by the issue to catch up as systems slowly restore.

We’re opening all available pathways to restore service, as our actions taken thus far have not provided the anticipated relief. We found a core process on affected servers is becoming overwhelmed, causing capacity loss. To validate a potential recovery, we're isolating a portion… — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026 One of Microsoft’s first statements on the matter.

Read more: LIVE: Jensen Huang resigns from Nvidia after affairs with spy, employee

Microsoft reportedly attributed the outage to an “elevated load” within its infrastructure and claims there’s no evidence of “malicious activity.”

The company’s latest update said, “We’re seeing continued recovery progress across affected regions, with broader improvements in North America, sustained improvements across much of Europe, and encouraging recovery signals in Asia Pacific.”

“Some users may still experience intermittent issues as recovery actions continue. We’re focused on recovery for the remaining affected environments while prioritizing email queue and backlog reduction.”

Bad week for tech

The outage arrived at the end of a turbulent week for the tech industry after Nvidia’s former CEO Jensen Huang resigned from the company following a series of exposed extramarital affairs.

Nvidia’s stock has fallen 15% in the last 5 days and appears to have had a negative impact on the wider financial markets, including Bitcoin, which fell to $68,000 over the last few hours.

Outages have also plagued Japanese credit unions and UK and Australian banks over the last few weeks.

These were also not attributed to any malicious activity, such as the cyberattacks targeting European supermarket fridges.

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