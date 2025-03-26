<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1959500">Javier Milei disapproval rate hits 60% in Argentina after LIBRA scandal</a>

Argentinian president Javier Milei has reportedly hit a near-60% disapproval rate in the country following his involvement in the LIBRA crypto scandal that wiped out $4 billion in market capitalization, triggered a political crisis, and led to impeachment proceedings against the controversial right-wing leader.

That’s according to the polling firm Zuban Córdoba and its director, Gustavo Córdoba, who claimed Milei’s falling popularity could also be attributed to the country’s dire economic situation and concerns over crime.

Speaking to the Argentinian news outlet Pagina 12, Córdoba said that Milei’s government is “experiencing a crisis of disillusionment” and “a loss of credibility that is very difficult to recover” after the LIBRA scandal.

In a poll conducted by his firm, Argentinians were asked how much they trust Milei following the LIBRA scandal. A total of 57.6% of participants responded that they distrust him, while 36% claim they still trust him.

Additionally, the poll found that 58.5% of participants share a negative image of Milei, while 58.4% disapprove of his management of the country.

The polling firm claimed, “The negativity is slowly but steadily increasing and seems to find no ceiling. The change in the government’s tone and assessment is consolidating, while more and more problematic fronts appear on the political agenda.”

According to the poll, 55.8% of respondents think Milei doesn’t have inflation under control, while 52% think robberies have increased since his government took office.

Zuban Córdoba conducted its study between March 12 and March 14 with a sample size of 1,600 participants. One set of data not included in the poll is from Gustavo Córdoba himself, who claimed that Milei’s sister, Karina, has a rejection rate of 60%.

A lawyer calling for an international arrest warrant against Hayden Davis, one of the ringleaders in the creation of LIBRA, believes Karina Milei is the mastermind behind the project.

