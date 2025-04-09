<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1979616">Justin Sun’s marketing push can’t revive his Sun Pump memecoin launcher</a>

Justin Sun’s recent marketing blitz has apparently failed to increase traction on his Sun Pump memecoin launcher, with just nine coins launched on the platform yesterday.

The platform initially opened to thousands of token launches in August 2024, reaching highs of 7,500 per day. From September onwards, however, these daily token launches fell over the next six months to embarrassingly low figures, barely reaching higher than 10 daily.

In March of this year, in an effort to reverse this trend, Sun launched a marketing push, declaring it “Tron meme szn 👀.”

This did bring daily token launches closer to a thousand by March 19. However, according to Dune analytics from @hashed_official, this number fell over the coming weeks, and on Tuesday, it was back to under 10 coins a day.

Sun Pump’s daily token launch rate on @hashed_official’s Dune dashboard.

On the same day as Sun Pump’s nine memecoin launches, its biggest rival, Pump Fun, launched over 30,000.

Despite this, and amid claims from Pump Fun’s CEO that there’s “tons of activity in the [memecoin] trenches,” Pump Fun’s daily launches have fallen drastically from its daily highs recorded across November 2024 and January 2025.

On Tuesday, Sun Pump made just under $1,200 in daily revenue, while Pump Fun made over $1.3 million, according to @maditim and @adam_tehc. So far, Sun Pump has made over $5.9 million in revenue since its launch, while Pump Fun has made over $627 million.

Memecoins experienced a boom in popularity last year, but the value of the majority is now in the red as the wider market suffers in the midst of an economic fallout stemming from Donald Trump’s extortionate tariff policies.

