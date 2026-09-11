A ‘fly’ is now trading crypto and is only down 1%

The digital equivalent of a fly’s brain is now capable of trading BTC, ETH, USDC, and SOL on Coinbase.

Coinbase software engineer Alex Wormuth has created a simulation of a fly’s working brain and linked it to Coinbase’s AI agentic software, allow the “brain” to buy, sell, or hold crypto in response to live prices.

So far, the fly’s overall returns are negative, losing almost a dollar after a day’s trading.

It currently holds $59 worth of USDC, almost $5 worth of BTC, $17 of ETH, and $17 of SOL.

I gave the fly brain $100 to trade bitcoin.



Dopamine neurons are stimulated when the fly makes profit. Neuron activity controls buy/sell decisions and makes trades on coinbase.



Will the fly get rich? pic.twitter.com/XVWSFattGu — Alex Wormuth (@nftechie_) September 10, 2026

Read more: RIP Mr. Goxx, the crypto trading hamster who beat Bitcoin and Warren Buffet

Researchers successfully map fly’s brain

This crypto bro fly is only possible thanks to a neuron graph released last week by Google and a team of scientists at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Janelia Research Campus.

They claimed to have mapped an adult male fruit fly’s brain and ventral nerve cord with 166,000 neurons and 125 million synaptic connections, making it “the largest brain map by number of neurons to date.”

The brain map, otherwise known as “connectome,” took 20 years to create.

An image of the detailed fly connectome shared by Google.

The research will help scientists better understand the brain’s ability to process complex behaviours, and study conditions such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, and schizophrenia.

Developers are turning the fly bisexual

Now that the fly’s brain is accessible to the wider public, developers have taken it upon themselves to concoct even weirder scenarios for it.

One developer who goes by the username “Breg Grockman” claims to have taught the fly to parallel park a car.

In their simulation, the fly’s brain operates a 3D Mini Cooper S. It can supposedly carry out a three-point turn and is able to honk the horn.

why can the fly do a three point turn 😭 pic.twitter.com/j3veXMZ7T0 — Breg Grockman (@alright_mark) September 11, 2026

Read more: Anthropic’s AI doomsayer worked at Ripple

Grockman is also offering advertising space on the car, with two slots already being bought up by crypto traders promoting fly-themed memecoins “$FLYCOIN” and “$CARLA”

The fly has also been trained by an AI game developer to solve a Rubik’s Cube, and another developer taught it to play Beat Saber.

Others claim to have exposed the brain to doomscrolling, and Wormuth’s latest project puts it in a Facebook-style stimulus scenario.

I wireheaded the fly and forced it to doomscroll flytok.



Dopamine neurons are measured and artificially enhanced to ensure maximum enjoyment.



My goal is to create a fly that is happier than all other flies combined. pic.twitter.com/xs4iKhCMzD — Matty Hempstead (@mattyhempstead) September 10, 2026

AI researcher Evan Sinclair Smith claims to have uploaded the brain into Minecraft and created an in-game fly for it to pilot.

The strangest use case so far has been developed by AI developer Nico Christie, who claims to have “turned the fly bisexual” after blocking its “mAL output” and measuring its spike responses to female and male fly brains.

The fly isn’t actually sentient

It’s worth noting that this isn’t some sentient fly’s consciousness uploaded to the internet.

Smith noted that his Minecraft fly demo reconstructs the fly’s neural connections to adjust movements in the game, and that it’s just “an interactive way to explore a connectome, not evidence of consciousness or a complete recreation of a living fly.”

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