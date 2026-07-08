Justin Sun’s NFT marketplace managed just four sales last month

Justin Sun’s NFT marketplace, AINFT, and his memecoin platform, Sun Pump, are doing terribly, selling just four NFTs and launching 57 tokens in the past 30 days.

AINFT, which describes itself as “The Biggest NFT Trading Platform on TRON,” only facilitated two NFT sales this week.

The NFT marketplace was originally launched as APENFT in 2021 before rebranding with an added nod to AI in 2025.

Today, the marketplace is a ghost town. Across the last 30 days, only four NFT sales from two collections have been recorded, with a volume of 5,434 TRON, or $1,775.

Meanwhile, during that same period, only 57 tokens have been launched on Sun Pump. Some days see as little as one token launched.

That’s according to Dune Analytics dashboard, which also notes that the firm only made $196 across the last seven days.

The majority of Sun Pump memecoins are themed around Justin Sun.

Read more: Justin Sun’s graveyard of abandoned crypto projects

On June 10, Sun Pump only made $3.

The range of memecoins isn’t particularly diverse either. Indeed, on Sun Pump’s homepage, 18 of the 36 displayed are Sun-themed with the majority of the others either based around USDT or a moustache.

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