Hamster Kombat loses another 18 million players since November

The player count of Telegram game Hamster Kombat has fallen another 43% in the past month meaning that it’s down a whopping 277 million players since media outlets reported on its explosive growth back in the summer.

Today, Hamster Kombat’s monthly player count stands at 23 million, down 18 million since Protos’ report last month. As recently as August, the game claimed to have 300 million players.

CoinGecko indicates that volume for the token has also dropped from a 24-hour high of $1.5 billion on November 10, to around $52 million today — a nearly-97% decrease.

Hamster Kombat’s player count has dropped 92% since July.

The clicker game was supposedly going to release more playable content by the end of October as part of its “season 2.” However, this is yet to happen.

The game’s roadmap indicates that the game should have “NFT mechanics” by now but again, this isn’t the case. In fact, the only recent development from the Hamster Kombat team (which is oddly not on the roadmap) is an announcement of a DAO.

It claims, “The DAO will allow $HMSTR token holders to make decisions, vote, and determine the future of the ecosystem.” No other details, including a release date, have been provided.

The game is one of Telegram’s “tap-to-earn” in-app games that utilizes the Open Network blockchain. The team behind Hamster Kombat chooses to remain anonymous and there’s no public company structure, names of employees, or HQ location.

Another Telegram game, Notcoin, today announced its new “Earn” initiative that it says will reward users for simply holding tokens.

