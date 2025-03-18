<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1946503">Solana criticized for scrubbing divisive ‘America is Back’ video</a>

It appears that Solana just can’t win. After facing backlash for its jingoistic and seemingly diversity-critical new “America is Back — Time to Accelerate” ad, it’s now copping heat from the crypto community for trying to pretend the whole thing never happened.

The ad, which was posted on Monday afternoon, features a man — representing America — being told by a therapist that his thoughts about innovation — specifically multi-planetary travel, nuclear energy, crypto, and AI — are simply a symptom of “rational-thinking syndrome” and that he should focus on something “more productive.”

Took them 9 hours to delete it.



Also all the major players in the Solana ecosystem suddenly delete their tweets promoting/supporting the ad and RT’d and liked takes about it being bad.



They approved this, supported it and celebrated it.



They rolled it back because it hurt… pic.twitter.com/kPMERDpTcn — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) March 18, 2025

Read more: Solana devs copy Ethereum playbook with SVM blockchains

The therapist, presumably designed to fulfill the role of the stereotypical “liberal,” then suggests he should be thinking about “coming up with a new gender” and focusing on pronouns.

The man goes on to express mistrust of mainstream media, claims he was fired for saying “two plus two equals four,” and is told that maths is a “societal construct” and “dominant narrative.”

He ends the ad by storming out of his therapist’s office and telling her “you’re fired” — an obvious nod to President Donald Trump’s catchphrase.

We’re then met with the slogan “America is back — it’s time to Accelerate.”

Despite the ad’s “hilarious” premise and extremely subtle political messaging, not everybody appreciated the joke. Almost immediately upon its release, it was branded “dumb,” “divisive,” and “cringe.” One X user even suggested it was enough to make them want to sell their SOL.

Solana cops backlash for reaction to backlash

If Solana thought scrubbing the ad from all of its channels would mean the end of any. controversy, it was mistaken. Indeed, the backlash to its reaction to the initial backlash has been at least as furious.

Upon the news that the ad had been removed, social media was flooded with messages criticizing the decision.

“Posting this then deleting literally makes you lose on both sides. What kind of retarded move is this lmao,” wrote one X user, while another moaned, “Based lmaoo. Tired of all woke bullshit.”

There are, of course, those with slightly more balanced takes on the controversy, such as Fomoed founder Joshua Jake who speculates that the ad was actually “brilliant marketing” and that the “cringy rage bait” has achieved exactly what it was supposed to.

Whatever the motivations behind the ill-fated ad, Solana itself has so far declined to comment on it or the controversy it stoked. It’s also clear at this point that, whatever its next move, it’s unlikely to please everybody.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.