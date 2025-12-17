Ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison leaves federal prison after 11 months

Caroline Ellison, the former co-CEO of Alameda Research, is no longer behind bars after being moved to a halfway house less than halfway into her sentence.

The 31-year-old was given two years in September 2024 for her role in the collapse of FTX and the theft of $8 billion worth of customer funds.

However, Business Insider reports that she was transferred from the low-security Danbury Federal Correctional Institution on October 16, after just 11 months. She will now serve out her time in either another government facility or under home confinement.

A GOP spokesperson told Business Insider that it wouldn’t reveal Ellison’s specific location or release plans “for privacy, safety, and security reasons.”

The length of her sentence was based on her cooperation during the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Her lawyers wanted her to serve no person time at all.

During the short time that Ellison has spent in federal prison, bitcoin has seen its price increase by almost 67% to an all-time high of $126,080.

It was worth $75,620 on the day she handed herself over to authorities, and is now worth $86,803.

In that same window, former FTX execs Nishad Singh and Garry Wang were sentenced and received zero prison time for their guilty pleas. They were both praised for their cooperation in unravelling what had happened during FTX’s collapse.

SBF on the other hand was dealt a mammoth 25-year sentence.

Earlier this year, Bitfinex money launderer Heather Morgan, aka Razzlekahn, also claimed to have been “freed from prison” early with the help of Donald Trump.

This was months before her sentence was scheduled to finish in January 2026, and she’s likely under home confinement or in a halfway house.

