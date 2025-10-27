Bitfinex launderer Razzlekhan thanks ‘Papa’ Trump for early release

Controversial rapper and convicted Bitfinex hack money launderer Heather Morgan (aka Razzlekhan) has thanked President Donald Trump for “making my 18-month sentence shorter” in her first video uploaded to X since her early release from prison.

Morgan begins the 18-second clip, filmed sitting naked in a bathtub, by telling her “Razzlers” that she’s missed them and that it’s “very good to be back.”

She then gives a shout out to “Papa Trump” before adding, “Razzle fucking dazzle, hello, world, let’s have some fun and get weird.”

Been meaning to do a “first video back” but tbh have been too busy w/ other stuff I’m excited to announce soon. 🧞‍♀️



Should I just shoot it now from the bath tub with Clarissa? 🤔🤷‍♀️🛁

(My natural habitat 😹🐊) pic.twitter.com/DARIQtn2pD — Heather "Razzlekhan" Morgan (@HeatherReyhan) October 26, 2025

She then signs off with her now-trademark hand gesture and choking noise combo.

Morgan broke her social media hiatus on October 22 to tease new “Razzlekhan music.” According to the rapper, she was let out of prison “like a month ago” after serving over eight months.

Morgan was sentenced last November to 18 months in prison for her role in the theft of 120,000 bitcoin. Her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, hacked the crypto exchange before the pair proceeded to conceal and launder the funds.

The Sacramento RRM oversees halfway houses in California, Guam, Hawaii, and northern Nevada.

Read more: Bitfinex hacker Razzlekhan was job hunting at Bitcoin 2024

Razzlekhan might not be entirely free

Despite Morgan thanking Trump for slashing her sentence, the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate tracker still logs her as being under the custody of the US government.

It states that Morgan is under the care of the Sacramento Residential Reentry Management (RRM) field office, and that her release date is still January 12, 2026.

RRMs are “halfway houses” that help rehabilitate convicts back into wider society as their prison sentence nears its end. Federal inmate communications provider InmateAID says, “There is no security level other than voluntary compliance but there is a strict adherence to the rules of the house.”

The Sacramento office that lists Morgan is an administrative one and oversees halfway houses located across eastern California, northern California, Guam, Hawaii, and northern Nevada.

Indeed, she may have taken residence at one of these facilities or could be under home confinement.

Read more: With fresh pardon, CZ owns Donald Trump

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao was also moved to a halfway house as part of his sentence. This caused multiple users on X to speculate that he was free.

Trump pardoned Zhao last week. Morgan also noted that it’s “crypto pardon season,” hinting that she might also like to be pardoned for her crimes.

Protos has reached out to Sacramento RRM to clarify the status of her release and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.